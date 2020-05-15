It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Tame That Wild Quarantine Mane With a 10-Piece Conair Haircut Kit for $45

Conair Simple Cut 10-Piece Haircut Kit | $45 | Daily Steals | Use code KJCNAR
You look like Tarzan right now, and no one is judging you, but with stay-at-home orders gradually lifting, you might want to think about cleaning up a bit. Daily Steals is right on time with a 10-piece Conair haircut kit that’s down to $45 with promo code KJCNAR, shipping included.

Included are a set of Conair clippers with four length guards, a comb, scissors, and a few pieces to help keep everything clean after the big chop.

