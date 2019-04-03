You don’t want to take chances with fleas, believe me. If you use Capstar or Cheristin flea medicine for your furry friend, Chewy wants you to stock up today for 20% off. Just add any of these medicines to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Limit five per customer.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Talk About a Flea Market: Stock Up On Capstar and Cheristin For Your Pets For 20% Off
You don’t want to take chances with fleas, believe me. If you use Capstar or Cheristin flea medicine for your furry friend, Chewy wants you to stock up today for 20% off. Just add any of these medicines to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Limit five per customer.