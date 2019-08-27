Take Yu-Gi-Oh! On The Go with This Big Shield Gardna-Sized Discount

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution ( Nintendo Switch) | $33 | Amazon

It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is down to just $33 for the Nintendo Switch.

As a former Yu-Gi-Oh! player (I had a Lava Golem , Chaos Emperor and The Creator decks ), I’ve been curious about this game since it was announced. With access to thousands of cards and the ability to play some of the duels from the anime, it seemed like a really affordable way to get some of that nostalgia I’ve been thirsting for without having to drop hundreds of dollars on boosters.

Right now, Amazon has it down to just $33. But my account is showing a “Happy Twitch Prime” discount at checkout, which drops it to under $30. Maybe yours will too? I don’t know how it got there. It’s a mystery!

Let me know in the comments if you’ve got it on your account, too, or if you have an answer.