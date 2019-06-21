Screenshot: Amazon

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO Harry Potter: Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $30 | Amazon

Pick up LEGO Harry Potter: Collection (Nintendo Switch) for just $30, right now. Regularly priced at $40, this is a solid deal on the LEGO version of Harry Potter’s struggle with Voldemort... and puberty.

Advertisement

Admittedly, this comes at a weird time when a free Harry Potter game was just released. But one can never have too much magic in their lives, right?