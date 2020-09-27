It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take Your Vitamins With 50% Off Rae Beauty Dietary Supplements and Ingestible Drops, Today Only

Rae Vitamins and Dietary Supplements | $15 | Target
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Rae vitamins and dietary supplements are 50% off right now on Target. This brings them down to $15 each, which is lower than you can even find these capsules and drops on Amazon. You can get capsules meant to aid a variety of different lifestyle ailments, from stress to insomnia.

I’m curious about the Rae Beauty ingestible drops, also 50% off, which sounds like snake oil at first glance. A look at the ingredients list shows this is just biotin in liquid form. But, biotin is supposed to have great effects on your hair, skin, and nails, so it makes sense. This flavorless drop form can be consumed alone or with coffee or tea. 

