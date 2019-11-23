It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Take Your Thanksgiving Leftovers to Work In This $10 Insulated Lunch Box

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
756
Save
Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box | $10 | Amazon | Promo code 8NP9TS3D
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box | $10 | Amazon | Promo code 8NP9TS3D

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you use promo code 8NP9TS3D. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Save Up to 46% On Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware, Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Get Yourself a New Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite On Sale, Plus a $5 eBook Credit

Nap On The Couch All Thanksgiving Day With This $13 Plush Throw Blanket

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts