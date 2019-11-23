Take Your Thanksgiving Leftovers to Work In This $10 Insulated Lunch Box

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box | $10 | Amazon | Promo code 8NP9TS3D

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you use p romo code 8NP9TS3D. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday . Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.