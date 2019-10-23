Take Your Streaming Career to New High-Res Heights With This Discounted Elgato 4K Capture Card

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro | $200 | Amazon
Are you ready to start streaming in glorious 4K? Pick up this discounted Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.
While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro to stream your gameplay in its full 4K (2160p60) glory.
This current price is about $120 less than usual, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
