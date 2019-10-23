It's all consuming.
Take Your Streaming Career to New High-Res Heights With This Discounted Elgato 4K Capture Card

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro | $200 | Amazon
Are you ready to start streaming in glorious 4K? Pick up this discounted Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro to stream your gameplay in its full 4K (2160p60) glory.

This current price is about $120 less than usual, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

