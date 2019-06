Image: Chelsea Stone

20% Off Camp and Climb | Backcountry | Promo code TAKE20JUNE

Before you hit the trails on your outdoor adventures this summer, stop by Backcountry’s sale on camping and climbing gear. Right now, a selection of full-priced items, including tents, helmets, ropes, backpacks, and much, much more, have set up camp in this 20% off promotion. Just use promo code TAKE20JUNE to take advantage of the discount, and you’ll be ready to head out into the wild blue yonder.