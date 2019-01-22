Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hold on to your butts, gamers. This deal on 32" 144hz Monoprice monitors may be a contender for the deal of the week.

Both the curved and flat screen models use AMD FreeSync technology, swivel, rotate to a vertical orientation, and are VESA-mount compatible. Each display features a maximum resolution of 2560x1440 for under $300.

This price is at least $100 off what’s currently on Amazon.