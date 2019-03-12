Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $189 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box.

It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain—but this deal pushes it even lower.

Additionally, Amazon’s also lowering the price on the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can. For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $224 on Amazon, down from the usual $300.