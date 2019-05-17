Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of ton of cool stuff. And today only, you can save big on two of their best portable projectors.

The first is the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector/speaker shrunk down to the size of a soda can. We think it’s really cool to use for backyard movie nights or as a portable screen for your Nintendo Switch.

Of course, to achieve its diminutive size, the Capsule makes a few compromises, in terms of brightness and picture quality.

If that’s a dealbreaker, the larger $330 Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is 3x brighter than the Capsule, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

If you’re on the market for a couple of affordable projectors, this is the best time to buy. Be warned, these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out.