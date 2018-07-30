Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know Anker runs a lot of discounts, but battery packs are the product line that brought the company to prominence, and they don’t seem to go on sale as often as they used to. This week though, our readers can save 20% on two different models.



The PowerCore Speed 10000 is really the Goldilocks battery, in my opinion. Small enough to fit in most pockets, but with enough power for at least two or three full phone charges. This model also includes Quick Charge 3.0, so your compatible Android phone won’t need to stay plugged in for long to get plenty of juice. Get it for $28 with promo code KINJAQC6;

For anyone who spends days at a time away from a wall outlet, the PowerCore+ 26800 is for you. This model doesn’t include USB-C like Anker’s other battery pack of this size, but it does include Quick Charge 3.0 input and output, and comes with a QC wall charger, so you can juice the battery back up more quickly. Get a nice $69 deal with promo code KINJAQC4.