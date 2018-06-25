Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t yet upgraded to a 4K monitor, today’s the day to fix that.



Two different LG UHD displays are down to within $1 of their best prices ever today on Amazon. For $297, this 27" IPS display includes FreeSync for optimized gaming performance with AMD cards, as well as the ability to do multiple picture-in-picture modes to simulate multiple monitors on a single display.

For professional users, this display includes everything you see above, plus an improved RGB color gamut (99%+) and USB-C support, which means a single cable to a compatible laptop can handle video transfer and charging. If you plug in your laptop several times per day, that little convenience can make a big difference.