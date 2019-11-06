Take Your Pick of Sony Bluetooth Headphones For $38, Today Only

Sony Wireless Headphone Gold Box | $38 | Amazon

At this point, the question isn’t really whether you’ve made the switch to wireless headphones; it’s how many pairs you own. It’s not a bad idea to keep a spare pair in your gym bag, your luggage, or your car for those times that you forget to pack your primary pair.



Enter today’s one-day Amazon sale on Sony headphones, with two options to choose from. Battery life is a standout here, clocking in at 35 hours on the on-ears, and incredible 15 hours on the earbuds. The earbuds are also notable for packing in gigantic 12mm drivers for improved sound quality.

They’re both down to $38 today, and the both usually sell for between $48 and $60, so grab a set. Or grab both. Just grab them today.