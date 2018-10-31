Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAV02.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

I haven’t tried these neckband ANC headphones, but they’re also available for $33 with promo code KINJA297.

And if you want to go really old school, here’s a set of ANC wired earbuds (yes, people still make those) for $23 with promo code KINJAL69.