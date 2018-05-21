Barons Sock Club Dress Socks | $10 | Amazon | After 20% coupon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just because you’re dressing up doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun with your socks. For a limited time, choose any of the Barons Sock Club styles on this page, and you should see a 20% coupon on the product page that brings them down to about $10. Personally, I’m into the Blue Wave pattern.