Anker has long made some of our readers’ favorite Bluetooth speakers, and today, you can get four of them on sale from Amazon’s Gold Box.

My pick of the bunch is the SoundCore 2. It’s not sexy, but with a 24 hour battery, a pair of 6W drivers, and IPX7 water resistance, it’s incredibly practical. It’s an absolute steal at $28.

Need a louder speaker without the extra long battery and Bluetooth? Anker’s Premium speaker is also on sale.

Two of the company’s newer, more boldly designed options are included in the sale as well: the Soundcore Flare with a built-in lightshow, as is the bigger, louder Soundcore Motion Q. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.