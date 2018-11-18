What’s better than a page full of $80 Ray-Ban deals? A promo code that makes them all $65, obviously. Use code KJRAYBAN to get any of these dozens of styles for that glaringly low price. You won’t find any Aviators here, sadly, but there are a few Wayfarers, plus a ton of other unique styles.
Take Your Pick of Dozens of Ray-Bans For Just $65
