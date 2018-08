Screenshot: Green Man Gaming

To celebrate QuakeCon, you can save big on pretty much every Bethesda game in circulation this weekend. Green Man Gaming is your best bet on PC, because you can save an extra 15% with promo code EXTRA15, while Sony and Microsoft have set up dedicated digital sale pages for their respective consoles.