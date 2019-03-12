Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker makes a lot of Qi charging pads, but the fast and affordable PowerPort Wireless 10 has proved to be the most popular with our readers, and it’s down to just $17 today.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. Anecdotally, it’s been the most reliable Qi pad I’ve ever owned. I’d occasionally wake up to a dead phone battery with other pads for one reason or another, but never with this one. It probably has something to do with the edges of the pad lighting up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

If you really want 7.5W iPhone charging for use during the day (again, it’s not really necessary for overnight charging), Anker’s newer PowerWave chargers are also on sale. Just be sure to check the promo codes (where appropriate) below, and note that the $24 stand will require you to provide your own Quick Charge 3.0 USB adapter to function. The more expensive chargers come with one in the box.