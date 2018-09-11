Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

While any modern microSD card will work in your home security or dash camera, Samsung’s Pro Endurance model is designed specifically for this kind of constant writing and rewriting, and is rated for up to five years of nonstop use. You don’t need that for your Nintendo Switch or a phone, but for certain applications, it’s worth the price premium. Get all three capacities for all-time low prices today.



For lighter uses, Samsung’s excellent U3 cards are still marked down to all-time low prices as well.