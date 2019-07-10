Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cards Against Humanity offers several major expansions to keep the game fresh, but they’ve also offered a number of smaller themed packs through the years that can give your deck a unique character. Today on Amazon, several of them are on sale for just $3-$3.50 (after applying the 50% off coupon, available for Prime members only).



The only catch is that you can only apply the coupon to a single pack, so choose wisely. Or at least wiser than Jessica, who chose Ryan’s “survivor’s guilt” card for the “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s ____” black card instead of my clearly superior “a bleached asshole” card. Come on, Jessica, that was an obvious choice and you blew it!