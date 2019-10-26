It's all consuming.
Take Your Pick Of Beats In-Ear Headphones During This One-Day Sale

Ana Suarez
Not everyone wants or needs the latest model of a product. If you’re happy to let others drop hundreds when you can get it for cheaper, you should. You can take your pick of a variety of Beats In-Ear Headphones from Woot, today only.

The one-day sale has BeatsX and urBeats3 in-ear headphones available. For the urBeats3, you can get the headphones in gray, black, black & red, white, and blue for $40. The BeatsX will run you $70 and are available in gray, matte gold, and matte silver. These prices are for today only and while supplies last, so don’t press skip this deal.

