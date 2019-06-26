Photo: Amazon

In the hopefully not-too-distant future, everything will just plug straight into USB-C, and all will be good with the world. Until then, if you own a laptop or tablet that only has USB-C ports, you’re probably going to need a hub to plug in old flash drives, hard drives, monitors, and other legacy peripherals.



This week on Amazon, you can save on your choice of four different Anker USB-C hubs for $21 or less. They all offer their own recipe of ports, but they features some combination of HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C power passthrough, and SD card readers.