Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Eufy Smart Tunable Light Bulb 2.0 | $16 | Amazon

Anker’s best known for batteries and cables, but their smart home gear is really well regarded. Today on Amazon, you can get their new, smaller smart light bulb for $16 (down from $20), and their smart light switch for $18 (down from $30).



Advertisement

Going with smart bulbs or smart switches is a matter of personal taste, but the bulbs in this case are tunable, meaning they can display different shades of white, which can transform how a room feels. Daylight can energize you when you need to focus, and warm white can help ease you towards sleep and relaxation at night.