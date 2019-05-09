Photo: Amazon

Anker’s been turning out some seriously great (and quiet!) robotic vacuums for years now, and for a limited time, our readers can score some of the best prices ever on a variety of models.



First up, you’ve got two choices from the RoboVac 30 line. Both the 30 and 30c feature the same 2.85" height to maneuver under furniture, powerful 1500Pa suction, 100 minutes of runtime, and boundary strips that you can lay down to keep it from running into cords, pet bowls, or other problematic areas.

The 30C, however, includes Wi-Fi, so you can schedule it with your phone, or tell it to run with Alexa. Get it for $210 by clipping the $20 coupon, and then applying promo code KINJA30C at checkout to save an additional $70.

If you don’t need Wi-Fi, the standard RoboVac 30 is available for $200 right now, no promo code required. That’s $70 less than usual, and while I think it’s worth the extra $10 to upgrade to the Wi-Fi model, it’s ultimately up to you.

You can also opt for the older RoboVac 11s, which is the same height as the 30, but with a slightly lower 1300Pa suction rating. It also lacks Wi-Fi and boundary strips, but it’s only $170 with promo code KINJA11S, in both white and black.