Take Your Pick: Get a 32" Hisense Smart TV for $110 or a 75" 4K One for $630

Hisense 32" HD Smart TV | $110 | Best Buy

Hisense 75" 4K Smart TV | $630 | Best Buy

We’ve got a Goldie Locks scenario on our hands here, folks. Best Buy is running a flash sale, which includes a pair of Hisense TVs at a discount. They’re on polar opposite ends of the spectrum with one being modest and the other being rather big. On one end of the spectrum, you have a 32" TV for $110. This probably wouldn’t be your house’s main TV since it only sports a 720p resolution, but it’s a value option if you’re looking to add one to another room. Then on the opposite end, you’ve got this 75" Hisense TV that displays in glorious 4K. That model is $370 off today, taking it down to $630. So the question is: are you a papa bear or a baby bear here? Do you want something on the smaller side or something huge? Whatever your needs are, hopefully one of these is juuuust right for you.