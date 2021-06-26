It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take Your Pet Wherever You Go With This $18 Airline-Approved Backpack Carrier

You can get 50% off this HIPIPET ventilated cat backpack with promo code SDTANS99

Elizabeth Lanier
HIPIPET Ventilated Backpack | $18 | Amazon | Promo code SDTANS99
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
HIPIPET Ventilated Cat Backpack | $18 | Amazon | Promo code SDTANS99

If you’re planning travel in the weeks or months ahead with your beloved pet, you might be in the market for an airline-approved carrier. This super breathable and convenient HIPIPET ventilated cat backpack might be just the ticket— and it can be yours for 50% off right now!

This backpack was designed for cats, but it seems great for small and young dogs too— or any other pets you might need to travel with. It also has handy little pockets on the side for keeping treats, waste bags, and other pet essentials. Just be sure to add code SDTANS99 at checkout to get it for just $18!

