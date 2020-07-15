Take Your PC to New Heights With $59 off Two Sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2 x 16GB) RAM Graphic : Jordan McMahon

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2 x 16GB) RAM | $148 | Newegg

So, with everything going on right now, maybe buying a new gaming PC, or the parts to build your own, isn’t the smartest purchase. That said, if you’ve got an old one lying around that you’ve been using to stay in touch with friends over a few rounds of Overwatch (is this still a relevant reference?) or as your work-from-home computer, it might start feeling a little slow.

While there are a few ways to speed up your computer (switch from a HDD to an SSD, get a new processor) a quick swap for more RAM can do the trick, too. It can get pretty pricey, but right now you can get 32 GB of RAM from Corsair (it’s two sticks of 16 GB RAM), for $148. You’ll need to make sure your motherboard can support it, but just do some research there and you should be fine.