Take Your Pants Off, It's Bidet Week! Upgrade Your Pooping Experience Starting at $25.

As far as pseudo-holidays go, Bidet Week may be my favorite. For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones.

This week, however, we celebrate the wonders of bidet use with big time discounts on BioBidet’s entire line, with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off when it gets colder.)

