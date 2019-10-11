Take Your iPhone From 0% to 50% In 30 Minutes With This $10 Cable

USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower | $10 | Amazon | Promo code TILG76WS



USB-C to Lightning cables are the way of the future (Apple’s even including them with the new iPhone 11 Pros), and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code TILG76WS) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.

For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone before you board a flight. Or when you’re about to head out for the night, and want to be sure you’ll have enough battery to order an Uber home.

Just note that fast charging is limited to the iPhone 8 or newer.