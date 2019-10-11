It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Take Your iPhone From 0% to 50% In 30 Minutes With This $10 Cable

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
973
Save
USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower | $10 | Amazon | Promo code TILG76WS
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower | $10 | Amazon | Promo code TILG76WS

USB-C to Lightning cables are the way of the future (Apple’s even including them with the new iPhone 11 Pros), and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code TILG76WS) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.

Advertisement

For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone before you board a flight. Or when you’re about to head out for the night, and want to be sure you’ll have enough battery to order an Uber home.

Just note that fast charging is limited to the iPhone 8 or newer.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Friday's Best Deals: A 65" Dolby Vision TV, Wayfair, Casper, and More
Enjoy the Outdoors Even More With Up to 50% Off at REI's End of Season Sale
Step Up to a 65" TV With Dolby Vision HDR For $500

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts