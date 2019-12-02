It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Take Your Game to the Next Level With This Dell 23.6" Gaming Monitor For $80

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Cyber Monday Deals
128
Save
Dell 23.6" LED LCD Gaming Monitor | $80 | eBay
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dell 23.6" LED LCD Gaming Monitor | $80 | eBay

PC games demand a lot more from your monitor than the typical spreadsheet app. Which means even lower-end monitors can still be pretty great. This 23.6" monitor from Dell is only $80 from eBay today, and comes with a 1920 x 1080 LED panel and 2ms response time. The one major downside is that it’s limited to 60Hz, which is adequate but not quite the buttery smooth upgrade you can get from a 144Hz monitor. Still, for its price it’s a solid display.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Save Up to 68% On Some Ugly, Comfortable Gaming Chairs and Desks

Slip Into Some Dad Sneakers During This One-Day Sale On New Balance

The Best Cyber Monday Gaming & Media Deals [Updating]

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts