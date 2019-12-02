Take Your Game to the Next Level With This Dell 23.6" Gaming Monitor For $80

Dell 23.6" LED LCD Gaming Monitor | $80 | eBay

PC games demand a lot more from your monitor than the typical spreadsheet app. Which means even lower-end monitors can still be pretty great. This 23.6" monitor from Dell is only $80 from eBay today, and comes with a 1920 x 1080 LED panel and 2ms response time. The one major downside is that it’s limited to 60Hz, which is adequate but not quite the buttery smooth upgrade you can get from a 144Hz monitor. Still, for its price it’s a solid display.