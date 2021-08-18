Kindle Paperwhite | $80 | Amazon

If you’re the type of person who loves reading, but hates to amass a collection of physical books, you should absolutely pick up a Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon . You can pick up an ad-supported 8 GB version with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited now for $50 off, making it just $80. The Paperwhite is Amazon’s thinnest, lightest version of the Kindle yet, and it features a 300 psi glare-free display. I t’s also waterproof for beach or bath time reading. Take all your favorite books with you on this fun little device and stop worrying about whether you have room for one more book on your shelf. You don’t. Just throw it on this b ad boy instead. Choose from Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage.