It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take Your Cloud Stream Gaming to the Next Level With an Adjustable Tablet Stand for $22

Pretend you are playing video games on GLaDOS' face

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Adjustable Tablet Stand | $22 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Adjustable Tablet Stand | $22 | Amazon

I tried remote streaming from my xbox with my phone the other day, and honestly, it ran pretty great. Maybe noticed a bit of lag here and there, but was impressed nonetheless. Now to do what I always do and spend a bunch of money on accessories for this new thing I tried once. Go ahead and grab this adjustable tablet stand for only $22 so you can play games on your iPad comfortably from bed.

