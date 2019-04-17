Screenshot: Kotaku

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Wolfenstein II is a depressingly relevant game at this moment in history, but it’s also a fun as hell run-and-gun shooter, as Wolfenstein games should be. If you want to take it with you on the go, the Switch version is down to an all-time low $30 on Amazon right now.



I’ve been playing this on my Switch over the last few weeks, and while the graphics definitely take a hit compared to an Xbox One or PS4, the frame rate holds up well, and all of the cutscenes are pre-rendered, so they still look great.