It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Take Vacuuming off Your To-Do List with Eufy’s $160 BoostIQ RoboVac

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsEufyAmazon
153
Save
Illustration for article titled Take Vacuuming off Your To-Do List with Eufy’s $160 BoostIQ RoboVac
Image: Eufy

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S | $160 | Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX | $200 | Amazon

In ways both obvious and less so, dirt and clutter only pile up faster when we’re all spending so much more time at home. If you need a little help keeping your floors from amassing piles of dust and hair, then don’t miss this killer deal on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S.

Advertisement

This slim model is less than 3 inches thick, yet runs quiet 1300Pa suction power for up to 100 minutes. Even better, it’s $70 off the list price right now, letting you nab a robo cleaning assistant for just $160. And worry not: this sleeping, guitar-wielding child is in no danger from the docile robo-pal. It’s only here to help.

Looking for something with more suction power and added smarts? Consider the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX instead. It’s just as thin as the 11S model, but it boosts the sucking capabilities to 2000Pa, plus it has smartphone app compatibility to let you set cleaning schedules, get notifications, use a remote, and even find the little robo-rascal when it’s away from the charging base. That model is currently $200—an $80 savings.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K Smart TV

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Fill Up on Philips Shavers, Hue Lights, Toothbrushes, and More—for Less

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Wednesday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Nintendo Switch Digital Sale, N95 Masks, Pet DNA Test Kit, bObSweep Robot Vacuum, and More

Add 256GB of Samsung MicroSD Storage to Your Switch, Smartphone, and More for $29