Take Vacuuming off Your To-Do List with Eufy’s $160 BoostIQ RoboVac

In ways both obvious and less so, dirt and clutter only pile up faster when we’re all spending so much more time at home. If you need a little help keeping your floors from amassing piles of dust and hair, then don’t miss this killer deal on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S.

This slim model is less than 3 inches thick, yet runs quiet 1300Pa suction power for up to 100 minutes. Even better, it’s $70 off the list price right now, letting you nab a robo cleaning assistant for just $160. And worry not: this sleeping, guitar-wielding child is in no danger from the docile robo-pal. It’s only here to help.

Looking for something with more suction power and added smarts? Consider the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX instead. It’s just as thin as the 11S model, but it boosts the sucking capabilities to 2000Pa, plus it has smartphone app compatibility to let you set cleaning schedules, get notifications, use a remote, and even find the little robo-rascal when it’s away from the charging base. That model is currently $200—an $80 savings.