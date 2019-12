Up to 80% off top titles on Kindle | Amazon

Did you grab a new Kindle this weekend ? Great. Well now you need something to read on it. Fortunately, Amazon has a big sale going on for some of its top titles. You can grab a collection of books for up to 80% off each, some as low as $2. And don’t forget that if you spend $20 or more on Kindle eb ooks, you can get a $5 credit back. So if you want maybe a dozen books for effectively $20 or so, now’s the time.