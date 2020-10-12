Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

Take up to 60% off Select Wall Art From Wayfair Today Only

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsWayfair Deals
491
Save
Up to 60% off Wall Art | Wayfair
Up to 60% off Wall Art | Wayfair
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 60% off Wall Art | Wayfair

The easiest way to give a living space a facelift is with art. Finding a good art piece can focus a room and even change the vibe and energy of it. Art can sometimes be the missing link in tying decor together. For the rest of the day at Wayfair take up to 60% off on over 280 pieces and revamp your home.

Advertisement

You don’t have to be a dog owner to love pooches. This adorable cotton and polyester canvas if a great gift for anyone who is a canine fan. These two doggo besties sharing a stick will put a smile on even the grumpiest of faces. ‘Stick With Me’ ($35) is wrapped around a square wooden stretcher and is ideal for lazy people who just want to put artwork up without having to frame anything. This size is 14 x 14 and is 50% off.

Advertisement

Speaking a being a little lazy, art that is already framed is a total blessing. If you’re an earth momma or plant daddy some elegant flowers might be a superb touch to show off your affinity for greenery. This six-piece collection ($230) might be a supreme solution of what to do with a whole wall by spacing out these retro botanical beauties. The gold frames add a touch of class to the earthy designs that’ll look brilliant in any space, even a bathroom. These measure 22" x 17" are matted and printed on textured linen paper. Oooh la la!

G/O Media may get a commission
Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More
Anker Nebula Apollo Projector
Anker Nebula Apollo Projector

A little eerie a little calming, this wrapped canvas piece of misty woods is one of Wayfair’s top sellers in the wall art section. Misty Road ($29) measures 18" x 27", is easy to hang, and is more mysterious than anything Thomas Kinkade has ever painted. If beautiful and haunting is your jam this giclee printed piece is for you. This will look perfect over any mantle or sofa and you don’t even need to live in a spooky mansion.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35. 

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More

Step on a Eufy Smart Scale C1 for $20

Take a Load Off: Eufy's Robovac 15C Is $75 Off

You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How