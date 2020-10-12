Take up to 60% off Select Wall Art From Wayfair Today Only

Up to 60% off Wall Art Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The easiest way to give a living space a facelift is with art. Finding a good art piece can focus a room and even change the vibe and energy of it. Art can sometimes be the missing link in tying decor together. For the rest of the day at Wayfair take up to 60% off on over 280 pieces and revamp your home.

You don’t have to be a dog owner to love pooches. This adorable cotton and polyester canvas if a great gift for anyone who is a canine fan. These two doggo besties sharing a stick will put a smile on even the grumpiest of faces. ‘Stick With Me’ ($35) is wrapped around a square wooden stretcher and is ideal for lazy people who just want to put artwork up without having to frame anything . This size is 14 x 14 and is 50% off.



Speaking a being a little lazy, art that is already framed is a total blessing. If you’re an earth momma or plant daddy some elegant flowers might be a superb touch to show off your affinity for greenery. This six-piece collection ($230) might be a supreme solution of what to do with a whole wall by spacing out these retro botanical beauties. The gold frames add a t ouch of class to the earthy designs that’ll look brilliant in any space, even a bathroom. These measure 22" x 17" are matted and printed on textured linen paper . Oooh la la!

A little eerie a little calming, this wrapped canvas piece of misty woods is one of Wayfair’s top sellers in the wall art section . Misty Road ($29) measures 18" x 27", is easy to hang, and is more mysterious than anything Thomas Kinkade has ever painted. If b eautiful and haunting is your jam this giclee printed piece is for you. This will look perfect over any mantle or sofa and you don’t even need to live in a spooky mansion .

