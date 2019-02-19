Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Despite the recent prediction of a certain groundhog, it still very much feels like winter outside — which is why you should take advantage of Marmot’s sale on a flurry of items that are from “last season.” Like good ol’ Punxsutawney Phil (and many other brands), the outdoor retailer has declared that spring is here, so they’re taking up to 50% off jackets, vest, snow gear, and more for men, women, and kids. The discounted stock is noted by the word “save” across the color square on the product page, and — spoiler alert — you’ll probably still get a whole lot of use out of any on-sale stuff, even though it’s technically so last season.