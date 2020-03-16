It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take up to $30 Off an Amazon Echo Show

Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $100 | Amazon

The speaker-only Amazon Echo devices are great, but the Echo Show takes your smart home to a whole new level.

Whether it’s the 5-inch model that’s currently discounted by $20 or the 8-inch model by $30, you’ll have an Alexa-bearing device that adds to an already-impressive skillset with video chatting, entertainment, smart home voice control, and visual updates on calendars, traffic, weather, and more.

