Take up to $150 Off Theragun and Hyperice Massagers

Up to $150 Off Electric Massagers

Up to $150 Off Electric Massagers | Best Buy



Sorely (and I do mean sorely) missing your spa treatments? You’d be surprised how far a personal massage device will take you. While it probably can’t get into all your nooks and crannies like a pair of talented hands could, a portable massager can get pretty close. Theragun’s products are on steep discounts at Best Buy today, including $150 off the G3PRO, bringing your total to $450.

You’ll also get a $100 discount on the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus, plus leg and shoulder wraps, massage balls, and more. Just be careful using it around your kids, lest you scare them into thinking they’re in for a really strange doctor’s visit.