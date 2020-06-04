Take Up 36% Off Takeya Actives Stainless Steel Water Bottles

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Sheilah Villari
Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle | $23 | Amazon Gold Box
Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle | $23 | Amazon Gold Box
Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle | $23 | Amazon Gold Box

A good durable water bottle that’s easy to clean and safe to drink from is what everyone strives for. Takeya Actives bottles are just that. These insulated bottles keep your beverages hot for up to twelve hours on a chilly mountain trail and cold up twenty-four hours in the dead of summer at the beach. Amazon currently has a variety of them on sale.

There are a lot of styles of Takeya Actives discounted which you can see on the page for this particular product. But this one is a steal because of its size and that it includes the straw. Lots of colors are available to fit your vibe. They’re BPA free and come from a company with over fifty-five years of Japanese design and ingenuity.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

