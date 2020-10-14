It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeSmart Home

Take to the Skies with the DJI Mavic Mini Drone at 20% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
147
Save
DJI Mavic Mini Combo | $399 | Amazon
DJI Mavic Mini Combo | $399 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter

DJI Mavic Mini Combo | $399 | Amazon

The mini-drone by DJI is able to take to the skies for 30 minutes, capturing HD videos and 12MP of aerial photos. It’s a perfect peripheral to use at a park or your own garden in taking some fantastic footage.

Advertisement

It weighs at 250 grams, which means it’s under the weight requirement to register the device with the government, so you can use it right away.

The DJI Fly App is the recommended way to control the drone through your smartphone, so you can accurately control it for as long as the battery lasts.

Advertisement
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save 20% on Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones With a $20 Amazon Gift Card

Everything I Bought to Make My Tiny Studio Apartment Feel More Like a Palace in the Sky

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS

Tuesday's Best Deals: Amazon Prime Day, Instant Pot Ultra, Echo Show 5, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Sony Noise Canceling Headphones with $25 Gift Card, Fitbit Versa 2, and More