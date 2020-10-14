Take to the Skies with the DJI Mavic Mini Drone at 20% Off

DJI Mavic Mini Combo $399 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

The mini-drone by DJI is able to take to the skies for 30 minutes, capturing HD videos and 12MP of aerial photos. It’s a perfect peripheral to use at a park or your own garden in taking some fantastic footage.

It weighs at 250 grams, which means it’s under the weight requirement to register the device with the government, so you can use it right away.

The DJI Fly App is the recommended way to control the drone through your smartphone, so you can accurately control it for as long as the battery lasts.