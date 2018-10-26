Graphic: Shep McAllister

Travelpro makes some of the best value luggage around (including some reader favorites), and you can prep for the holidays with a two-piece hardside spinner set for just $90. That includes a 20" carry-on, plus a 28" checked bag. They don’t have any fancy features like built-in batteries, but Travelpro stuff is well made, and it comes with a 10 year warranty.