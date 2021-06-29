It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Xbox Series X|S

Take to the Skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X, Available for Pre-Order Now

Flying around the world is finally coming to console

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X) Pre-order | $60 | Amazon
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X) Pre-order | $60 | Amazon
Screenshot: Microsoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X) Pre-order | $60 | Amazon

One of the best looking games to date, Microsoft Flight Simulator, is making its way to the Xbox Series X. Though, now it is time for the folks making it to give us what we want. Put a dang banshee in your plane sim, Microsoft. At E3 this year you showed us we’ll be getting the jets from Top Gun in the game, but that isn’t what we want. We want a covenant banshee. If the lack of a banshee doesn’t push you away, you can go ahead and pre-order the game for the Xbox Series X over at Amazon.

Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech