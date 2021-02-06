It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take Time To Smell the Roses With 30% off Mamonde's Rose Water Kit and Other K-Beauty Products

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Mamonde Micro Deep Cleansing Facial Foam Cleanser | $11 | Amazon
Mamonde Micro Deep Cleansing Facial Tissues | $13 | Amazon
Rose Petal Spa Oil to Foam Cleanser | $18 | Amazon
Mamonde Rose Water Facial Skincare Kit | $19 | Amazon

Your skin deserves some TLC. Give it what it craves with Korean beauty brand Mamonde products, currently up to 30% off right now on Amazon.

This Mamonde Rose Water facial skincare kit seem like a good place to start. Get everything you need for a skincare revamp with Mamonde toner, cleanser, and gel cream for just $19.

Rosewater sprays are popular now for giving your face a quick and hydrating refresh spritz mid-day. You can apply those kinds of benefits in a toner with the organic Mamonde rose water toner. Give it a try with a 250mL bottle for $20. You can bring that same refreshing scent to your cleansing game with Rose Petal Spa oil to foam cleanser for $18.

I’m personally eyeing another popular and highly-rated Mamonde product that’s 30% off right now: These Mamonde micro deep cleansing facial tissues are down to $13, and seem like the perfect solution to keep by the bed when I’m too lazy to get up and wash my face. Of course, this lotus flower extract cleanser option is the much deeper cleaning choice of the two. It’s on sale for just $11 right now.

