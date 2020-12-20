It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take Time to Smell the Roses With 30% Off K-Beauty Brand Mamonde's Rose Water Toner And Other Face Products

Elizabeth Lanier
Your skin deserves some TLC. Give it what it craves with Korean beauty brand Mamonde products, currently up to 30% off right now on Amazon.

These rose-essence sheet treatment masks seem like a good place to start. Get a 10-pack for $17, a 30% discount.

Rosewater sprays are popular now for giving your face a quick and hydrating refresh spritz mid-day. You can apply those kinds of benefits in a toner with the organic Mamonde rose water toner. Give it a try with a 250mL bottle for $16. Or, give your skincare regimen a little boost with a Mamonde starter kit, which gets you a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer for $15.

I’m personally eyeing another popular and highly-rated Mamonde product that’ 30% off: The Mamonde Lip Sleeping Mask. This treatment hydrates your lips overnight for $11. That’s just one of many offerings available right now, though! Check out the full line of products here.

