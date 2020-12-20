Take Time to Smell the Roses With 30% Off K-Beauty Brand Mamonde's Rose Water Toner And Other Face Products

Mamonde Rose Essence Sheet Treatment Mask (10-pack) | $17 | Amazon

Mamonde Floral Energy Discovery Set All-In-One Skincare Kit | $22 | Amazon

Your skin deserves some TLC. Give it what it craves with Korean beauty brand Mamonde products, currently up to 30% off right now on Amazon.



These rose-essence sheet treatment masks seem like a good place to start. Get a 10-pack for $17, a 30% discount.

Rosewater sprays are popular now for giving your face a quick and hydrating refresh spritz mid-day. You can apply those kinds of benefits in a toner with the organic Mamonde rose water toner. Give it a try with a 250mL bottle for $16. Or, give your skincare regimen a little boost with a Mamonde starter kit, which gets you a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer for $15.

I’m personally eyeing another popular and highly-rated Mamonde product that’ 30% off: The Mamonde Lip Sleeping Mask. This treatment hydrates your lips overnight for $11. That’s just one of many offerings available right now, though! Check out the full line of products here.

