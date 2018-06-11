Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you have plans to take a camping trip or two this summer, pick up this Stanley cook set for just $9 today. It includes a steel pot and two insulated cups that nest into the pot when you’re not cooking. The handle folds up and the whole set weighs less than a pound, making it very backpacking-friendly. This typically sells for around $14, so you can use the money you save on s’more s’mores.