Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whatever you think of the headphones inside, there’s no denying that Apple’s AirPods charging case is one of the best fidget toys of all time. But if fidget spinners are more your jam than satisfying, tactile clicking, the Zenpod sleeve turns it into an even better way to mindlessly occupy your hands.



For a limited time, we’ve spun up an exclusive deal on the case, just for our readers. Use promo code KINJA20AV at checkout to get the color of your choice for $6 off.