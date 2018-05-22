If you’re tired of normal bath towels taking up a ton of space in your camping backpack, these lightweight PackTowls might be a good alternative. They’re made of microfiber, so they’re super absorbent without the bulk. Plus, they’re thought to dry 70% faster than traditional towels.

Today, these normally-$25 towels are down to $17 in most colors, which is just a $1 away from their all-time-low price. These would also be great to bring to gym, so you don’t have to deal with packing a soaking wet towel back into your gym bag.